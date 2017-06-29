Kite Festival

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Hacker’s Hill Preserve , Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, Maine
For more information: 207-647-4352; lelt.org
(rain date August 11) Kids of all ages are invited to spectacular Hacker’s Hill preserve for kite flying! Join Loon Echo staff and Casco Recreation Department for this fun family event. Master Kite Maker John Martin will be on hand with all the supplies to help kids assemble, decorate and fly their own kites! Big kids are encouraged to bring their kites too. Participants should bring appropriate gear, water and a picnic lunch to enjoy. This event is free but registration is required, contact recreation@cascomaine.org or Beth Latsey at 207-627-4187.
