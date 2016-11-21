Kitchen licensing workshop to be held Dec. 6 in Bangor

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Penobscot County Cooperative Extension, 307 Maine Ave., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-367-5003

BANGOR, Maine — A kitchen licensing workshop will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Penobscot County Cooperative Extension Office, 307 Maine Ave.

The workshop is being presented by the Extension, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, and

The focus will be on meeting Maine’s regulations and guidelines in order to produce food and sell it at market. The workshop will feature Beth Calder, a Maine food processing authority, and Ronda Stone, a consumer protection inspector.

The workshop includes lunch, prepared by Stonington chef and food producer Wixson, from seasonal, local, Maine ingredients. Representatives from the Orland Community Center and Halcyon Grange in Blue Hill, two local commercial kitchens available for rent, will answer questions about their facilities.

To register: https://cherylwixsonskitchen.com/event/kitchen-licensing-workshop/

For more information contact: cw@cherylwixsonskitchen.com or 367-5003

