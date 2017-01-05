Kirtan and Gong Meditation

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Idylwild Yoga and Healing Arts Studio, 406 State St., Suite 2, Ellsworth, ME For more information: 2074412785; beaminglightcoaching.com

Join Portland musician and kirtan leader Todd Glacy on a musical journey to the heart of stillness through the singing and chanting of Sacred Songs, followed by a gentle gong meditation to help quiet our mind and lead us back to the place of pure awareness where we can “tune in” to the Truth within us all. Todd will be accompanied by yoga teacher Nicole Heath and sound healing guide Eileen Mielenhausen…and the voices of all of who attend. Bring your beautiful energy for a blissful evening of sacred sound! No experience necessary!!

Satsang is a Sanskrit word that means “gathering together for the Truth.” Whenever something in-creases our experience of the truth, it opens our heart and quiets our mind. Singing and meditating together are practices which can increase our experience of truth. Please join us to co-create our truth and the community we desire as we begin a new year.

Suggested donation for kirtan and meditation is $10. All are welcome!

FMI, contact Nicole Heath at 266-9297, idylwildyoga@icloud.com, or contact Eileen at 441-2785, eileen.mielenhausen@gmail.com.

