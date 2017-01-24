Kirk Round, DMD, Orthodontist Joins PCHC Dental Center

Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) is pleased to announce that Kirk Round, DMD, Orthodontist, has joined the staff of PCHC Dental Center, 1048 Union Street, Bangor. Dr. Round joins Dr. Kent Tableman on PCHC’s Orthodontic team and is accepting new patients. For an appointment, please call 207-992-2152. PCHC Dental Center accepts MaineCare, most dental insurances, and self-pay.

Dr. Round received his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut, graduating Cum Laude, his Doctor of Dental Medicine Degree from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, and specialized training in orthodontics from the University of Rochester, Eastman Institute for Oral Health. Dr. Round completed his residency program in Rochester, NY, and provided orthodontic services at Kids Dental, Windsor, CT, prior to joining PCHC Dental Center.

Nikhil Mallick, DDS, Interim Dental Director, states, “The staff here at PCHC Dental Center is very excited to welcome Dr. Round. I look forward to working together and playing mutual roles in the care of our patients. With Dr. Round, we are confident that our patients’ orthodontic needs will be met with great compassion and care.”

PCHC Dental Center is the largest public or private dental practice north of Boston, and host to an Accredited Community General Practice Dental Residency. PCHC offers a full range of quality dental services for people of all ages. Using the latest in oral health technology combined with compassionate, knowledgeable staff, PCHC Dental Center focuses not only on preventative care, but offers specialty care for a variety of dental issues. Acute dental care is also available to all on a walk-in basis Monday-Friday 8am-4pm.

