King Hill Farm Tour

Sunday, May 21, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: King Hill Farm, 29 Faerie Kingdom Rd, Penobscot, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/2017/2017-events-schedule/
In collaboration with the Blue Hill Co-op, Blue Hill Heritage Trust is pleased to present the first farm tour of the season at King Hill Farm in Penobscot. Join Paul Schultz and Amanda Provencher for a tour of their wonderful farm during the “Seedling Stage” of the farming season. Blue Hill Heritage Trust holds an agricultural easement on King Hill Farm, protecting the land forever. The farm tour is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. For more info, directions, or to register for the event please contact the BHHT office at 374-5118.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →