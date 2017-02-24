Kindergarten registration set for Milford or Greenfield schools

Registration/screening at the Dr. Lewis S. Libby School for the 2017-18 school year will be held on March 29, 2017. This is for all children residing in Milford or Greenfield who will be attending kindergarten in the fall.

In order to be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be 5 on or before Oct. 15, 2017. In order to meet state requirements, parents must bring their child’s authentic birth certificate and record of immunization with them to registration. Please call the school at 827-2252, ext. 103 to schedule an appointment.

