KinderArts Winter Session Will Be Led by Laura Baker

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine

The Eastport Arts Center will offer a six-week winter session of its program for preschoolers, KinderArts, beginning February 9. A new instructor, Laura Baker of Pembroke, will be at the helm of the group. Laura Baker holds an education degree from Indiana University. She has an extensive music education, focused on voice. She currently works part-time at Tide Mill Farm and is mother to a loving three-year-old. She is looking forward to working with the Eastport Arts Center and is excited to offer this wonderful program to the community and its children.

The free weekly sessions, held on Thursdays from 10:30-11:15 am, give young children opportunities for creating, expressing themselves, and moving and grooving to children’s songs. Children up to age 4 are welcome to attend, but must come with a caregiver. The program’s goal is to encourage young children to explore the visual and performing arts in a secure and social environment through hands-on experiences. The winter session will conclude on March 16.

For more information or to be added to an email contact list for the group, please email EAC Education & Outreach Director Alison Brennan at alison@eastportartscenter.org. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport and http://www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

