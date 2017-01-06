Kids Winter Survival Class

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Downeast Lakes Land Trust, 4 Water St, Grand Lake Stream, Maine For more information: 2077962100; downeastlakes.org

Will the kids be cooped up in the house during February break? Get them outside for the day to learn important lessons in winter survival. On Tuesday, February 21st, join DLLT Education and Outreach Manager Colin Brown for a fun-filled afternoon of shelter building, fire making, wild edibles, and much more! Interested participants should bring a lunch, water, and dress VERY warmly for the weather. This class is for students in grades 4-8 and parents must pre-register their child in advance. For more information or to register, please contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at (207) 796 – 2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.

