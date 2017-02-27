Kids’ Movie “Balto” at Vose Library on 3/4 at 1pm

Saturday, March 4, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/kids-movie-balto/

Kids’ Movie: Balto

Location: 392 Common Rd, Union

Saturday, March 4, 1pm.

Balto, a sled dog in Alaska, makes an arduous journey to bring life-saving medicine to a town during a diphtheria epidemic. 1997, G. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

