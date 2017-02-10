Kids’ Icy Fairytale Movie @ Vose Library on 2/23 at 2 pm

By Vose Library
Posted Feb. 10, 2017, at 11:09 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/kids-movie-frozen/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd, Union

** Kids’ Movie: An icy fairytale

** Thursday, February 23, 2pm

After the kingdom is cast into eternal winter by the powerful Snow Queen, her sprightly sister teams up with a rough-hewn mountaineer and his trusty reindeer to break the icy spell. Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved fairy tale The Snow Queen. 2013, PG. Donations to cover the licensing fee gratefully accepted. Free and open to the public. For more information on this and other events, go to www.voselibrary.org.

