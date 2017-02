Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: East Branch SnoRovers, Clubhouse Drive, Medway, Maine For more information: 2077465065; Eastbranchsnorovers.com

Sliding and radar run, ice skating, canoe rides (on land), groomer rides, bon fire, hot dogs and marshmallows, sing along, snow aliens, treasure hunt, snow shoeing, coloring, popcorn, public spaghetti supper, February 25 activities start at 10 am.

