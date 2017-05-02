Kids Central Festival

Saturday, May 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Local businesses, museums and other arts organizations, 1 Merchants Plaza, Bangor, Maine
For more information: (207) 249-8553; kidcentralfest.bangpopmaine.com/save-the-date-for-this-years-festival/
BangPop! presents the seventh annual Kid Central Festival in Downtown Bangor on Saturday, May 6th. With the help of local businesses, museums and other arts organizations, families will enjoy a wealth of fun and free activities both indoors and outside. From music to crafts, face painting to the annual superhero costume contest, there are activities for everyone ages 12 and under.
Kid Central Festival begins at 10 am and continues until 3 pm.
Learn more at http://www.kidcentralfest.com
