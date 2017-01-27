Kids’ Animated Movie @ Vose Library on 2/4 at 1 pm

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/kids-movie-zootopia/

** Kids’ Movie: Bunny cop movie

In a city inhabited by anthropomorphic animals who have abandoned traditional predator/prey roles in favor of civilized coexistence, an uptight rabbit police officer is forced to work with a charismatic fox con artist to crack a major case involving the mysterious disappearance of some carnivorous citizens. But when a few of the missing critters reappear, having reverted to pre-enlightenment savagery, it exposes existing anti-carnivore prejudice among the city’s herbivores that threatens to damage the fabric of their diverse metropolis. 2016, PG. Free and open to the public. Visit www.voselibrary.org for details about this and other library events.

