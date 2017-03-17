Kidabaloo set for April 15 at Cross Insurance center in Bangor

Saturday, April 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 2079895631; q1065.fm/events-bangor/playland-adventures-kidabaloo-2017/15-april-2017-cross-insurance-center/
BANGOR — On Saturday, April 15, 10 am- 4 pm, the Cross Insurance Center will be packed full of fun activities for you and your children to enjoy! Specifically for kids 12 & under, there will be bounce houses, a HUGE climbing wall, a giant trampoline bungee jump, G-Force Laser Tag with fog & lights, Mr. Drew’s Exotic Animals, Magician Conjuring Carroll, kids karaoke, dress up photo booth, meet & greet with the Easter Bunny, clowns, lots of games, fun prizes and so much more! http://q1065.fm/events-bangor/playland-adventures-kidabaloo-2017/15-april-2017-cross-insurance-center/.
You can save time at the gate by clicking the link to fill out the Kidabaloo_waiver-hold-harmless-agreement2017. Questions? Email us at kathy.hardy@townsquaremedia.com
Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable. Only $10 per person, or a family 4-pack for $35.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →