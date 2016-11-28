Kicks4Kash: Can You Kick It?

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Field4Kids, 129 Farm Road, Bangor, Maine For more information: (207) 974-2459; mainestreamfinance.org/feed.php?num=0&news_id=280&feed_id=53

Help eradicate poverty and expand community lending by participating in our fundraiser!

$5 for 2 Kicks, $10 for 5 Kicks

Make a goal and be entered for some awesome prize drawings

Featuring local champion athletes

For all ages – concessions on site

Friday December 9, 4 – 8 PM

Fields4Kids, 129 Farm Road, Bangor (Right behind Beal College)

