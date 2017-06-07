Kick off Summer Reading with Ms. Jenn!

Saturday, June 17, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME
For more information: (207) 872-5433; facebook.com/events/136715486879969/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%223%22%2C%22ref_newsfeed_story_type%22%3A%22regular%22%2C%22feed_story_type%22%3A%22117%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D
Come for a special program at the Waterville Public Library in which the BEE will tell you the story about her life! We will also fly, crawl, dance, pretend, and MOVE; craft & taste real honey!
LIKE Ms. Jenn and the Nutrition Detectives on Facebook!
www.facebook.com/MsJennAndTheNutritionDetectives
