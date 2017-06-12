Key Bank and AMHC team up for Neighbors Make a Difference Day

Caribou, Maine—On May 24, KeyBank’s Caribou branch employees participated in the company’s 27th annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day by volunteering at AMHC’s Center for Integrated Neuro Rehab (CINR) in Caribou. Eight Key Bank Employees from Caribou, Presque Isle and Houlton worked alongside CINR clients, staff and a community volunteer to build and plant five portable raised bed vegetable and flower garden carts. Each cart has 8 square feet of growing capacity and is 3 feet high with wheels so that garden tending can be done while standing and can be moved to gain optimal sun and shade during the day.

AMHC’s CINR service was selected by Key Bank in March upon submitting a project proposal requesting bank volunteers to help build raised garden carts, as gardening is a much loved therapeutic activity for the Center’s clients. In addition to building the carts, Key Bank staff also donated flowers and vegetable plants and seeds. The Key Bank volunteers are Rob Faulkner, Jeremy Flannery, Brian Flewelling, Tanya LaPointe, Erica Moir-Boyles, Matthew Orcutt, Riley Parady, and Steve St. Pierre. Dave Letourneau, one of the staff Certified Brain Injury Specialists, donated the use of his tools and worked alongside Joe Owens, an AMHC volunteer, who donated his time and tools, to build the cart prototype and oversee the building project. CINR’s Clinical Consultant, Pamela Searles, managed the event and donated the planting soil. Betty Hendrickson, Maureen Murchison and Kevin Huston, AMHC Certified Brain Injury Specialists prepared and hosted the day’s lunch and worked with the client’s to plant the garden beds. S.W. Collins donated the lumber.

According to Key Bank’s website, this year’s annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day was held across Maine and the nation in 15 states and more than 7,000 bank employees received paid time off to volunteer with 900 community organizations and service projects, supporting local service efforts that advance neighborhood prosperity. This year, KeyBank expects volunteer hours to total more than 28,000. Each branch closed its lobby to walk-in customers to enable its employees to participate in the volunteer event. Neighbors Make the Difference Day is a hallmark program and leading corporate volunteerism effort in America, showcasing KeyBank’s commitment to its neighbors.

The Center for Integrated Neuro Rehab, a CARF International accredited service, is an intensive outpatient brain injury day treatment program dedicated to helping individuals recover and live rich, independent, fulfilling lives post injury. For more information about AMHC’s brain injury services, contact Pamela Searles at 498-3820 or psearles@amhc.org.

