Kent Hewitt to Perform a Jazz Piano Concert

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Congregational Christian Church, Church St., Lubec, Maine
For more information: 2077332316; summerkeys.com
Kent Hewitt will be the feature artist at our Mary Potterton Memorial Concert on Wednesday July 19th at 7:30 P.M. This pianist/composer is pleased to be returning for a 13th season to SummerKeys! He continues to teach jazz piano privately and online. This year he has performed throughout New England including appearances for Watch Hill’s Ocean House, Newport’s Sardellas and Greenvale Vineyards, as well as concerts with international jazz saxophonist Greg Abate and his quartet. Kent’s YouTube channel has grown to one of the most popular jazz piano tutorial channels on line with 58,000 subscribers and 4.4 million views. Kent’s CD’s and free music scores of his arrangements, as well as links to his YouTube channel are available on his website: http://www.kenthewitt.com/.
The first set of Mr. Hewitt’s solo program will consist entirely of music by Duke Ellington and collaborator, Billy Strayhorn. Ellington and his music have covered a span of several lifetimes and have included varying styles and trends in music, yet have preserved the renowned “Ellington” touch. Kent’s arrangements of songs to be featured include; “Caravan”, “Satin Doll,” “Daydream”, “Sophisticated Lady”, “Mood Indigo”, “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore”, “Take the “A” Train” and “Lush Life” (Strayhorn), “It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing”, and others. It is clear that few jazz musicians had a greater impact on the contemporary mainstream than Horace Silver. The second set will include his music with the hard bop style, blues and soul jazz that Silver pioneered in the 1950’s. Songs included are “Song For My Father”, “Peace”, and “Sister Sadie”. Concluding the program will be tunes with “Moonlight” in the title, and an arrangement of “I’ll Remember April”, by the great Ahmad Jamal.
Water Street Tavern and Restaurant will host intermission refreshments.
All concerts are FREE and take place at 7:30 P.M. at the Congregational Christian Church in Lubec. (Piano tuning donations are gratefully accepted). Intermission refreshments are provided by local businesses. For more information on our concert series as well as the music, art, photography and cabaret classes at SummerKeys, A Music Vacation, call 207-733-2316, email sksmail@summerkeys.com or visit our website at www.summerkeys.com.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →