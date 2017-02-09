Kenny Cole: Smart Phone Collage Paintings

Central Gallery in Bangor will be exhibiting new work by Kenny Cole during the month of February. On exhibit will be Cole’s new “Smart Phone Collage Paintings”, a further exploration in two dimensions of his sculptural wooden “Dummy Smart Phones” first created in 2015.

The common underlying element of both the wooden phones and the collages are the magazine cut out “screens” which have as their basic structure a 3 ½” by 2” dimension, in order to mimic the dimension of an iPhone screen. The process for creating these screens is simply to draw a grid on the cover of any magazine and cut through the magazine. Each magazine then produces hundreds of screens, most of which are rejected, the best of which are accidental compositions that are created by the chance orientation of the grid on to the particular magazine’s layout, design, and subject matter.

Cole states: “Very quickly, post-election, with my collage paintings I embraced painting blue phones alongside red phones, ushering in a more overt reference to American politics. By painting around the collage screens I could open up the narrative beyond the mere dogma of political discourse and engage deeper issues relating to technology and the larger cultural phenomenon of inter-connectivity and human experience. The collage “screen”, for me, is both an identifying device (mirror) for the viewer and a window in to the larger media sources that produce standard visual stimuli designed to engage and seduce. Absent the dynamics of electronics and interactivity, the collages then allow for a more resonant contemplation of content and form through the experience of static art.”

Central Gallery

Central Gallery is is located at 89 Central Street in Bangor, Maine. The gallery is a multi-discipline arts venue that promotes creativity through its mission to present contemporary, emerging and unconventional art, artists and ideas. The gallery helps emerging and mid-career artists present new work, while making art and creativity more accessible to the general public. For more information, please call 207-370-9197, email hello@wearelaunchpad.org or visit wearelaunchpad.org/central-gallery.

