Kennebec Valley Community College Foundation Evening for Education

By Michelle Webb
Posted Jan. 27, 2017, at 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 24, 2017 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Kennebec Valley Community College, 92 Western Ave, Fairfield, Maine

For more information: 207-453-5020; kvcc.me.edu/pages/foundaation/Gala

Join us for a fun charitable Gala dinner auction fundraiser in support of KVCC students. The Gala features fantastic local cuisine and libations, entertainment, and an impressive array of live and silent auction items.

Dress: Business, Cocktail, “Maine Sunday Best”

Beards, Bow Ties, Bean Boots Encouraged.

http://www.biddingowl.com

Invest in Education, empower individuals, businesses, and communities.

