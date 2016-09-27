Kennebec Valley Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Head of Falls, Front Street, Waterville, ME For more information: 2077720115; act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2016/ME-Maine?fr_id=9051&pg=entry

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs. Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.

More information at: (207) 772-0115 or alz.org/maine/walk

