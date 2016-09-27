Next

Kennebec Valley Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Adam Lacher
Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 2:43 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Head of Falls, Front Street, Waterville, ME

For more information: 2077720115; act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2016/ME-Maine?fr_id=9051&pg=entry

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs. Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.

Story continues below advertisement.

More information at: (207) 772-0115 or alz.org/maine/walk

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Camden recovery volunteer ‘shocked’ by governor’s barbCamden recovery volunteer ‘shocked’ by governor’s barb
  2. Man fatally shot in his Biddeford apartmentMan fatally shot in his Biddeford apartment
  3. Hibachi restaurant plans to open in BangorHibachi restaurant plans to open in Bangor
  4. Maine couple sentenced for stealing disabled daughters’ Social Security
  5. A happy birthday hunt pays off on Maine moose hunt opening dayA happy birthday hunt pays off on Maine moose hunt opening day

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Next