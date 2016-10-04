KELT’s Lecture Series, Harvests in the Kennebec Estuary: Silviculture on Oct 13

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Maritime Museum (on 10/13), 243 Washington Street, Bath, Maine For more information: 207-442-8400; kennebecestuary.org/fall-lecture-series-2016

BATH- The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) begins their annual Environmental Lecture Series at 7:00pm Thursday, October 13 at the Maine Maritime Museum with a discussion of silviculture or the cultivation of trees. This is the first program in a fall series titled, Forest, Food, Fishery: Managed Harvests in the Kennebec Estuary. Hear from the experts: Forest Stewards Guild’s Northeast Region Director Amanda Mahaffey, certified Forester Barrie Brusila, and Associate Scientist at Holt Research Forest Jack Witham. This lecture includes information about the new demonstration forest at KELT’s Sewall Woods Preserve in Bath.

Silviculture is the growing and cultivation of trees. This autumn’s first lecture explores this concept with a focus on work happening locally. Amanda Mahaffey, the Northeast Region Director for the Forest Stewards Guild, will present the ‘big picture’ of forest management for tree cultivation. With her decade’s worth of experience in forestry and environmental management, including industrial forest management, wetland delineation, timberland transactions, small woodland owner outreach, and regional conservation partnership coordination, Mahaffey will help set the stage for discussion of on new forestry project in Bath at the Sewall Woods Preserve.

The majority of KELT’s Sewall Woods property was donated to the trust in 2004 by William D. Sewall. Two additional parcels were acquired and the preserve is now 91-acres, protecting wetland and forest habitats, supporting low impact recreation including the popular Whiskeag Trail, and preserving scenic beauty within just a few miles of downtown Bath. But the ultimate goal, and donor’s intent, is for Sewall Woods to be a demonstration forest where habitat protection, recreation, and forest management coexist and complement each other. It will serve as a model for landholders who want to attain a similar balance on their lands.

KELT is working with Forest Stewardship Council (green certified) Forester Barrie Brusila to create a forest management plan that will balance a variety of uses on the property, including education and economic opportunities. Brusila will present the plan on October 13, and work is scheduled to begin this winter. She will be joined by Jack Witham, Associate Scientist at Holt Research Forest in Arrowsic, and introduced by Laura Sewall, daughter of the land donor.

Brusila and Witham will offer an informational walk about the Sewall Woods Demonstration Forest on Sunday, October 23rd at 2:00pm. To sign-up for the walk call 442-8400 or contact bkolak@kennebecestuary.org.

On November 3 at 7:00pm at the Maine Maritime Museum, KELT’s lecture series continues with a panel of energetic innovators whom will share their experiences in seaweed and shellfish aquaculture; the evening includes a tasting event at 6:30pm featuring several types of locally grown oysters. Please RSVP to the tasting by contacting 442-8400 or bkolak@kennebecestuary.org.

KELT’s Environmental Lecture series is generously sponsored by Bath Savings Trust Company and the Merrymeeting Bay Trust. A $5 donation is suggested at the door, and light refreshments are provided.

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. It maintains nine preserves for public enjoyment and has protected 2,668+ acres of land since founding in 1989. FMI visit www.kennebecestuary.org or call (207) 442-8400.

