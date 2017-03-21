KELT’s Annual Meeting & Member Celebration on April 6

Thursday, April 6, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Maine Maritime Museum's Long Reach Hall, 243 Washington Street, Bath, Maine
For more information: 207-442-8400; kennebecestuary.org/annual-meeting-2017
BATH- The public is invited to attend the Annual Meeting and Membership Celebration of the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) on Thursday, April 6 at 5:30pm at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. Join the land trust’s board of directors, members, and friends as we celebrate the land trust’s annual progress. After the business meeting, join us to explore how KELT and our midcoast Maine partners in the 12 Rivers Initiative are collaborating to include climate change impacts in future conservation.
This occasion is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the land trust’s work and get an update on the lands conserved in 2016. A social gathering for members will include tasty appetizers and a wine and beer tasting by Now You’re Cooking and Mariner Beverages.
The evening’s presentation will highlight KELT’s work with a partnership of seven other land trusts, called the 12 Rivers Initiative, to identify how we can carry out conservation in a way that is meaningful in the face of a changing climate. New resilience information and how KELT and regional partners are using it will be shared. Anna Fiedler, the Director of Land Conservation at Midcoast Conservancy who has been coordinating the 12 Rivers resilience planning, will share the steps that the 12 Rivers partnership has taken to build a regional effort that incorporates and supports conservation for climate resilience. Ruth Indrick, Project Coordinator at KELT, will identify what makes land resilient, what areas in KELT’s region show the highest resilience, and how KELT will incorporate climate change resilience into our conservation planning.
Using new mapping tools, we have focused on locating land that is resilient to climate change. Resilient land, when confronted by severe storm events, warmer temperatures, and changes in precipitation, makes large contributions to helping ecosystems remain healthy and vibrant. Carrying out this work as part of a regional collaboration has allowed KELT to look beyond the boundaries of the communities where the land trust works. It enables us to see how our conserved lands connect to neighboring land trusts in ways that allow animals and plants to move and habitats to transition. KELT’s territory and the 12 Rivers Initiative region have some large areas of highly resilient land.
Please RSVP to this event by calling 442-8400, emailing bkolak@kennebecestuary.org, or register online at www.kennebecestuary.org/annual-meeting-2017. The Maine Maritime Museum is located at 243 Washington Street in Bath. Special thanks to the Merrymeeting Bay Trust, The Nature Conservancy, and Bath Savings Trust Company for sponsoring this annual event.
The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. It maintains ten preserves for public enjoyment and has protected 3,000+ acres of land since founding in 1989. FMI visit www.kennebecestuary.org or call (207) 442-8400.
