Kefauver Studio & Gallery Presents “The Boat Show” Art Show

Saturday, July 8, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Kefauver Studio & Gallery, 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, Maine
For more information: 207-226-0974; kefauverstudio.com
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, presents “The Boat Show”, the second art show of the 2017 season at the gallery. The show runs from June 30th through July 23rd.
The show features new work by oil painter Will Kefauver, and the work of his guest artists. All of the art in the show will celebrate the working vessels and pleasure craft of Maine, floats, buoys, and everything related to life on the water. Kefauver enjoys bringing guest artists to his gallery. He says, “’The Boat Show’ was our most popular show last season, and this year we are so excited to welcome six new artists to the gallery, in addition to welcoming back some of midcoast’s highly regarded artists. This is going to be a fantastic show, with 22 guest artists represented!”
Kefauver’s newest guest artists are acrylic painter Bill Child, oil painters Judith Fischer, Kathie James, and John Seitzer, and photographers James Nyce and Rachel Wyman.
Returning for this exhibit are woodblock printer Deborah Kozak, pen and ink artist Grey Kearney, woodcarver Dick Webster, painter and mixed-media artist Dale Dapkins, photographers Steve Dunn, Michael Fillyaw, and Claudia Noyes Griffiths, watercolorists Jane Bowman, Lydia Kaeyer, Judy Nixon, and Elizabeth Palmer, and oil painters Marcia Brandwein, Stephen Busch, Sandra Dunn, DiTa Ondek, and Brooke Pacy.
Kefauver is an award-winning oil painter, specializing in landscapes. He is President of the Pemaquid Group of Artists, and is a Signature Member of the Bristol Road Galleries in Damariscotta. Kefauver also teaches beginning and intermediate painting classes in oils and acrylics for teens and adults in his studio.
“The Boat Show” is the second of seven shows that will be presented this year at the Kefauver Studio & Gallery, with new guest artists exhibiting at each. Upcoming shows include “The Garden Show,” “Rock ‘n’ Wave,” “Monhegan Days,” “The 6 x 6 Show”, and “The Little Holiday Show.”
A reception will be held on Saturday, July 8th from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served, and there is free parking. Please come meet the guest artists presenting “The Boat Show.”
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open from 10:00 – 6:30 daily. Will Kefauver can be reached at 207-226-0974, will@kefauverstudio.com, or www.kefauverstudio.com
