Kefauver Studio & Gallery Presents the “6 x 6 x 6, #2” Art Show

Ronn Orenstein
Ronn Orenstein
By Amy Kefauver
Posted Sept. 16, 2016, at 10:13 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Kefauver Studio & Gallery, 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, Maine

For more information: 207-226-0974; kefauverstudio.com

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, presents “6 x 6 x 6, #2”, an art show that will finish off the 2016 summer season at the gallery. The show will run from September 29th through October 23rd. This show is the second edition of the popular “6 x 6” show first exhibited in 2015. It features the works of guest artists who each contributed six works of art that have an image size of 6” x 6”. Artwork will include paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolor, and mixed media.

Kefauver enjoys bringing guest artists to his gallery. “Though I like creating paintings in all sizes, I’ve always found some special magic in little jewels like the 6” x 6”’s. They’re fun to work on and interesting to view as one needs to get in close relationship with them. So many other artists share my love of these ‘littles’, I’m pleased to invite them along for this show.”

Will Kefauver is an elected artist and President of the Pemaquid Group of Artists. He is a Signature Member of the National Society of Artists and the Bristol Road Galleries in Damariscotta. Kefauver also teaches beginning and intermediate painting classes in oils and acrylics for teens and adults in his studio at the gallery.

“6 x 6 x 6, #2” is the last of five shows presented this year at the Kefauver Studio & Gallery. A reception for “6 x 6 x 6, #2” will be held on Saturday, October 1st, from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served, and there is free parking. Please come and meet Will and his guest artists.

The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open from 10:00 – 6:30 daily. Will Kefauver can be reached at 207-226-0974, will@kefauverstudio.com, or www.kefauverstudio.com

