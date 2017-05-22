Kefauver Studio & Gallery Presents “A Taste of Pemaquid” Art Show

Saturday, June 3, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Kefauver Studio & Gallery, 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, Maine
For more information: 207-226-0974; kefauverstudio.com
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, presents “A Taste of Pemaquid”, an art show that will kick off the 2017 summer season at the gallery. The show will run from May 26th through June 25th.
The show features new work by oil painter Will Kefauver, and the work of his guest artists. All of the art in the show will celebrate the food, restaurants, vistas, and all things tasty about the Pemaquid Peninsula. From reduction linocut prints of lobster (ready to eat), to an evocative black and white print of a fisherman’s garb, to a fanciful view of the Damariscotta riverside, the guest artists in the show provide a wide-ranging impression of our coastal home.
The artists represent an intriguing range of mediums and styles. They are photographers Judy Bernier, Michael Fillyaw and Claudia Noyes Griffiths; oil painters Elaine Abel, Dianne Dolan, and Sally Loughridge; acrylic artists Gill Barclay, Jane Bowman, Dale Dapkins, and DiTa Ondek; watercolorists Peggy Farrell, Kathleen Horst, Joy Makon, and Betsy Palmer; pen & ink artist Greg Kearney; and print-maker Deborah Kozak.
Kefauver is an award-winning oil painter, specializing in landscapes. He has both studied and been an instructor at the School of Visual Arts and the Katonah Arts Center in New York. He is President of the Pemaquid Group of Artists, and is a Signature Member of the National Society of Artists and the Bristol Road Galleries in Damariscotta. Kefauver also teaches beginning and intermediate painting classes in oils and acrylics for teens and adults in his studio.
“A Taste of Pemaquid” is the first of seven shows that will be presented this year at the Kefauver Studio & Gallery, with new guest artists exhibiting at each. Upcoming shows include “The Boat Show,” “The Garden Show,” “Rock ‘n’ Wave,” “Monhegan Days,” “The 6 x 6 Show,” and “The Little Holiday Show.”
A reception will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served, and there is free parking. Please come meet the guest artists presenting “A Taste of Pemaquid.”
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open from 10:00 – 6:30 daily. Will Kefauver can be reached at 207-226-0974, will@kefauverstudio.com, or www.kefauverstudio.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →