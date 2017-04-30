Kefauver Studio & Gallery Calls Artists for First Show of 2017 Season

Saturday, June 3, 2017 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Kefauver Studio & Gallery, 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, Maine
For more information: 207-226-0974; kefauverstudio.com
The Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, is calling for artists to participate in the “A Taste of Pemaquid” show. This is the first show of the 2017 season, and runs from May 26th through June 25th. The theme is the food, restaurants, vistas, and all things tasty about the Pemaquid Peninsula, so submitted works should be in keeping with that theme.
Each submitted work must be an original creation, and all mediums will be considered, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, gouache, photographs, sculpture, and wood block prints. All work must be ready for hanging or displaying (framed or painted edges, wired for hanging.) Pedestals are available for 3-dimensional work.
Several artists will be selected to present up to 5 works at the show. To enter, submit up to 5 works in jpg form via email to: will@kefauverstudio.com. Deadline for submission is Monday, May 8th.
The artist may price the work as he/she likes, but the work should be priced reasonably for sale. No NFS works will be accepted. All sales and sales taxes will be handled by the Gallery, as will shipping, if necessary. In the event of a sale, the artist may, but isn’t required to, replace the work sold.
An Artists’ Reception, open to the public, will be held on Saturday, June 3rd from 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm.
For questions about the “A Taste of Pemaquid” show or for information on how to submit your work, please contact Will Kefauver at 207-226-0974, will@kefauverstudio.com, or www.kefauverstudio.com. The Kefauver Studio & Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, Damariscotta, and is open from 10:00 – 6:30 daily.
