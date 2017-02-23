Keep on Moving Forward: Movement and Music for War Tax Resistance

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine War Tax Resistance Resource Center sponsored by Veterans for Peace is holding a concert by Ruth Hill, Katherine Rhoda and others at 8 p.m., with a sharing circle at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, at the Holocaust Center, University of Maine, Augusta campus.

A circle of peace activists from across the state will convene in advance to share their experiences, thoughts and strategies to address what they see as the increased militarization of U.S. domestic and international policy.

Doug Rawlings, a founding member of Veterans for Peace and retired UMaine, Farmington instructor, says, “it is essential to take personal and collective action today as the militarization of our culture continues its insidious attack on all aspects of our lives. VFP is committed to nonviolent strategies in its struggle to abolish war. Supporting the work of war tax resisters is an essential part of that work.”

The performance lineup is rocking and includes: Ruth Hill, Katherine Rhoda, Gray Cox and Jason Rawn.

Maine’s 2016 Songwriters’ Association Annual Contest Winner Ruth Hill sings “beautifully crafted songs…packed with powerful imagery…described as moving, authentic, charming, challenging and hard hitting. With an achingly clear voice she delivers her own eclectic mix of folk, Americana, blues, and bluegrass.”

A long-time member of the Peoples Music Network, Katherine Rhoda” is talented, knowledgeable, and engaging. She can bring an audience to tears or leave them smiling, rally them to a cause or get them to just chill out, all with her choice of songs, her remarkable voice, her tasteful instrumental accompaniments, and her persona, which at the same time can be both playful and dignified. In short, Katherine Rhoda exemplifies what folk music should be all about.”

Gray Cox “is a singer/songwriter who plays bones and guitar and has several albums of music in English, Spanish and French available online…He is also a parent, grandparent and philosopher who teaches at College of the Atlantic working on issues of peace, language study and human ecology. His writings include the book: The Ways of Peace: A Philosophy of Peace as Action. He is a cofounder and current clerk of the Quaker Institute for the Future. His blog combines music with social commentary.”

Jason Rawn “is an activist, artist, and musician who studied writing and performance at Naropa University’s Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics. He has played at demonstrations and protests in the US, Okinawa, Japan, and South Korea. Most recently, he defended himself in a civil resistance trial at Sagadahoc County Superior Court by testifying as a WTR against war profiteering as one of the ‘Zumwalt 12.’” The Maine WTR Resource Center was founded more than 30 years ago by Larry Dansinger and Karen Marysdaughter.

Last year the resource center moved from the Monroe/Bangor area to Portland. Its purpose is to promote war tax resistance and support potential and current war tax resisters in Maine.

The snow date is Wednesday, March 22. Participants are asked to call 558-5758 to indicate what they will bring for baked goods and beverages to share. Admission is by donation. Anyone who needs a ride or a place to stay should call 558-5758.

Its web site is: http://mainewtr.nwtrcc.org

