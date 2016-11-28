KAYTEK the Wizard, Life is Strange and Mysterious,

By jeri misler
Posted Nov. 28, 2016, at 12:02 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Gracie Theatre, 1 College Circle, Bangor, Maine

For more information: (207) 941-7888; gracietheatre.com/

Based on the book by Janusz Korczka , script by Brian Hull.

Nashville puppet mastermind Brian Hull, director of Nashville Public Library’s Wishing Chair Productions, has created an hour long touring puppet play of Janusz Korczak’s 1933 book “Kaytek the Wizard,” often compared to the “Harry Potter” series.

Kaytek is a wizard boy who has more power than he knows how to use. He learns difficult lessons about the notion that with great power comes great responsiblity. As such, Kaytek the Wizard show calls for a slightly more mature audience of ages 10 and older.

Tickets: $10-15.00. Group rates available

