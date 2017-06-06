Community

Kattenburg, Schumann, and Brahms

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 06, 2017, at 3:16 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/festival-wednesday/

Tonight presents a rare opportunity to hear the recently discovered work of Dick Kattenburg. Tragically murdered at Auschwitz at the age of 24, Kattenburg was scarcely remembered until a decade ago, when his musical legacy, including his vibrant, jazzy Quartet, was discovered in a relative’s attic. Ani Schnarch interprets Schumann’s densely textured Violin Sonata, the first of two completed in 1851. Brahms, in turn, evokes his tormented love for Clara Schumann in his Piano Quartet in C Minor, quoting in the first movement the ‘Clara theme’ from Schumann’s Bunte Blätter.

DICK KATTENBURG

Quartet

Linda Chesis, flute • Kurt Sassmannshaus, violin • Keiko Ying, cello • Tao Lin, piano

ROBERT SCHUMANN

Violin Sonata No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 105

Ani Schnarch, violin • Peter Basquin, piano

JOHANNES BRAHMS

Piano Quartet No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 60

David Bowlin, violin • Phillip Ying, viola • Ahrim Kim, cello • Elinor Freer, piano

