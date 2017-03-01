Kathleen Gilbert, Marketing Director, Joins Hurricane Island Outward Bound School

Hurricane Island Outward Bound School, an adventure-based educational organization with several program bases in Maine, today announced that Kathleen Gilbert of Camden has joined the organization as marketing director.

In her new role, she will focus on regional marketing and outreach efforts, as well as serve as liaison to the national marketing team at Outward Bound USA.

Eric Denny, Executive Director of Hurricane Island Outward Bound School, stated, “We are excited about the addition of a highly experienced marketing professional like Kathleen to our dedicated team.” He goes on to say,” She will have an important role in ensuring that the Outward Bound outcomes of building character and leadership in people of all ages resonate in communities in Maine and beyond. And those two traits, character and leadership, are needed now more than ever in our society.”

Before joining Hurricane Island Outward Bound School, Kathleen founded KMG Marketing Services, where she developed and implemented strategic plans to improve brand awareness, extend reach, engage with audiences and boost sales.

A professional with over 25 years of management experience, she began her career running Camden’s storied Norumbega Inn. More recently, she served as marketing director with Know Technology (now Enables IT). Her previous experience also included serving as executive director of Pop Tech, an annual three-day conference on the intersection of technology and humanity, and as chief operations officer for the Juice Conference, aimed at promoting Maine’s creative economy.

Kathleen lives in Camden with her husband. Outside of work, you can find her enjoying the outdoors, working on community events and serving as board member and program chair for the midcoast chapter of Maine Women’s Network.

About Hurricane Island Outward Bound School:

The Hurricane Island Outward Bound School (HIOBS) is a non-profit educational organization that serves people of all ages through challenging wilderness expeditions in Maine, Florida, Bahamas, and Central and South America. As one of 11 independent Outward Bound Schools in the US, HIOBS represents one of the top educational brands in the nation focusing on character development, leadership and service. In 2014 HIOBS celebrated 50 years of dynamic programming in the United States.

To learn more, please visit www.hiobs.org

