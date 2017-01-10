Katahdin Revitalization Speaker Series. “So, What’s Next? Our Future and Pathway Froward.”

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: The Katahdin Region Higher Education Center, 1 Dirigo Dr, East Millinocket, MAINE For more information: 2077465741

Katahdin Revitalization, a non-profit volunteer organization, presents the fourth panel discussion in their Katahdin Revitalization Speaker’s Series, “So, What’s Next? Our Future and a Pathway Forward” scheduled for January 12, 2017, from 6:00 to 7:30 at the Katahdin Region Higher Education Center in East Millinocket. The event is FREE and open to the GENERAL PUBLIC.

Join us for a community conversation about the future of the Katahdin Region. We will discuss how to build lasting prosperity without sacrificing the quality of life that defines our region.

When? January 12, 2017, 6:00 – 7:30 panel discussion, social 7:30 – 8:00 pm

What? Speaker’s Series, panel 4. So, What’s Next? Our Future and a Pathway Forward.

Moderator: Steve Martin, Organizational and Community Development consultant Virginia Manuel, Rural Development State Director, USDA

Nancy Smith, Executive Director Grow Smart Maine.

PLEASE RSVP TO RESERVE YOUR SEAT: 746-5741

