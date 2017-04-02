Katahdin region prepares for regional Branding process with panel discussion

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Katahdin Higher Education Center, 1 Dirigo Drive, East Millinocket, ME
For more information: 2077239988; facebook.com/events/1877098915845701/
East Millinocket, Maine. 4.2.2017 – Katahdin Revitalization, a non-profit volunteer organization, announces the fifth panel discussion in their Katahdin Revitalization Speaker’s Series, “The economic benefits of regional branding,” scheduled for April 5, 2017, from 6:00 to 8:00 at the Katahdin Region Higher Education Center in East Millinocket. The event is free and open to the general public.
The panel, including Chamber directors from the Moosehead region and New Mexico, along with a Katahdin region branding expert, will present information about how their region planned for regional branding, insights into destination marketing, and use of a regional brand as a tool to promote economic growth – in particular, around National Monuments. Q&A with the panelists will follow. Dr. Lisa Larson, President of Eastern Maine Community College will moderate the discussion.
What? The economic benefits of regional branding
Who?
Moderator: Dr. Lisa Larson, President, Eastern Maine Community College
Carrie Hamblin, President, Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce
John Hafford, Partner and Creative Director, Designlab
Angela Arno the Executive Director of the Moosehead Lake Chamber of Commerce
When? April 5, 2017, 6:00 pm at the Katahdin Higher Education Center in East Millinocket
PLEASE RSVP TO RESERVE YOUR SEAT: 746-5741 or email Deb Rountree dvoisine@maine.edu.
Funding for the speaker series generously provided by the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation
Katahdin Revitalization, a volunteer organization, works to enhance and provide direct services to build community, promote cultural and community assets, encourage economic development, and improve the overall quality of life throughout the Katahdin Region. https://www.facebook.com/events/1877098915845701/
