Katahdin Region Christmas Kickoff Event

Susan D'Alessandro
By Susan D'Alessandro
Posted Nov. 25, 2016

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Katahdin Region Tri Town Tree Lighting Ceremonies, Town Parks, Millinocket , Maine

For more information: 207 447 1682; facebook.com/groups/414273198755286/

Tri-Town Tree Lighting – November 26

5:30pm – Medway Recreation Area

6:30pm – East Millinocket Gazebo

7:30pm – Millinocket Bandstand

Ceremonies will be emceed by Frank Manzo, Jr.,

There will be Caroling, many of whom will be

in Victorian era clothes, and refreshments will

be available at each location. Everyone is welcome to join in the caroling! The lighting of each town’s tree will be in sequence, starting at the times listed above. We hope everyone will go to all three events as this is a tri-town event but feel free to chose one or all. These events are rain or shine!

