“Just for Fun” – A Concert with Local Talent

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main Street, Castine, Maine For more information: 207-326-9583; castinearts.org

The Castine Arts Association cordially invites you to our annual music concert on February 5th at 3pm at The Trinitarian Congregational Parish, 68 Main St, Castine. This Sunday afternoon program features a variety of musical genres performed by local musicians who will be playing instruments such as piano, ukulele, violin, recorders, harp, flute, brass quartet, bassoon, kazoos, guitar, penny whistle and organ and also includes musicians singing songs from “Oklahoma!”, “South Pacific” and “Java Jive”. This is an enjoyable family event – fun for all ages. Admission is free. For additional information contact Sam Friedlander at 326-9583.

