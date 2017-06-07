Jupiter String Quartet – SOLD OUT!

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 07, 2017, at 10:49 a.m.

Monday, July 24, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/jupiter-ying-string-quartets/

The Festival is delighted to welcome back the Jupiter String Quartet this season for their own concert program. Artists-in-residence at the University of Illinois, the Jupiter String Quartet maintains a busy touring schedule across the globe, and has performed complete Beethoven cycles at Aspen and at MIT. Tonight they share their interpretations of early and late Beethoven, and will be joined by pianist Elinor Freer for this season’s freshest composition: Pierre Jalbert’s Piano Quintet, just premiered by the Quartet in March 2017.

Jupiter String Quartet

Nelson Lee, Megan Freivogel, violin • Liz Freivogel, viola • Daniel McDonough, cello

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN

String Quartet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 18

PIERRE JALBERT

Piano Quintet

Elinor Freer, piano

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN

String Quartet No. 12 in E-Flat Major, Op. 127

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mary Mayhew launches 2018 gubernatorial campaignMary Mayhew launches 2018 gubernatorial campaign
  2. ‘It’s grave. We need a lot of people’: Maine employers are desperate for workers‘It’s grave. We need a lot of people’: Maine employers are desperate for workers
  3. Police, ambulance on scene as Orrington man barricades himself in homePolice, ambulance on scene as Orrington man barricades himself in home
  4. Drunken wedding guests may ruin island golf carts for everyone elseDrunken wedding guests may ruin island golf carts for everyone else
  5. Ultra-efficient Portland apartment building doesn’t need central heatingUltra-efficient Portland apartment building doesn’t need central heating

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs