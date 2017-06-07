Jupiter String Quartet – SOLD OUT!

Monday, July 24, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine
For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/jupiter-ying-string-quartets/
The Festival is delighted to welcome back the Jupiter String Quartet this season for their own concert program. Artists-in-residence at the University of Illinois, the Jupiter String Quartet maintains a busy touring schedule across the globe, and has performed complete Beethoven cycles at Aspen and at MIT. Tonight they share their interpretations of early and late Beethoven, and will be joined by pianist Elinor Freer for this season’s freshest composition: Pierre Jalbert’s Piano Quintet, just premiered by the Quartet in March 2017.
Jupiter String Quartet
Nelson Lee, Megan Freivogel, violin • Liz Freivogel, viola • Daniel McDonough, cello
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN
String Quartet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 18
PIERRE JALBERT
Piano Quintet
Elinor Freer, piano
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN
String Quartet No. 12 in E-Flat Major, Op. 127
