Jupiter and Ying Quartets – SOLD OUT!

Monday, July 17, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine
For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/jupiter-string-quartet/
Musicians from two of the Festival’s resident quartets join forces for an evening of lush Viennese masterpieces. Mozart’s String Quintet, scored for two violas, exposes a dense texture of inner voices and some of Mozart’s most dark, impassioned chamber music writing. On the second half, Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night), is performed in its original scoring for sextet, which highlights the work’s unceasing harmonic tension, alternatingly sumptuous and breathless.
Jupiter String Quartet
Nelson Lee, Megan Freivogel, violin • Liz Freivogel, viola • Daniel McDonough, cello
Ying Quartet
Robin Scott, Janet Ying, violin • Phillip Ying, viola • David Ying, cello
WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART
String Quintet No. 3 in G Minor, K. 516
Ying Quartet • Liz Freivogel, viola
ARNOLD SCHÖNBERG
Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night), Op. 4
Jupiter String Quartet • Phillip Ying, viola • David Ying, cello
