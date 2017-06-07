Jupiter and Ying Quartets – SOLD OUT!

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 07, 2017, at 9:24 a.m.

Monday, July 17, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/jupiter-string-quartet/

Musicians from two of the Festival’s resident quartets join forces for an evening of lush Viennese masterpieces. Mozart’s String Quintet, scored for two violas, exposes a dense texture of inner voices and some of Mozart’s most dark, impassioned chamber music writing. On the second half, Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night), is performed in its original scoring for sextet, which highlights the work’s unceasing harmonic tension, alternatingly sumptuous and breathless.

Jupiter String Quartet

Nelson Lee, Megan Freivogel, violin • Liz Freivogel, viola • Daniel McDonough, cello

Ying Quartet

Robin Scott, Janet Ying, violin • Phillip Ying, viola • David Ying, cello

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

String Quintet No. 3 in G Minor, K. 516

Ying Quartet • Liz Freivogel, viola

ARNOLD SCHÖNBERG

Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night), Op. 4

Jupiter String Quartet • Phillip Ying, viola • David Ying, cello

