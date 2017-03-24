Juniper Hill School Spring Open House

Saturday, April 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Juniper Hill School, 180 Golden Ridge Road, Alna, Maine
For more information: 207-586-5711; juniperhillschool.org
Visitors are welcome to come tour the Juniper Hill School and learn more about outdoor-based education programs for children during our Open House, Saturday, April 8th from 10am-noon at our 180 Golden Ridge Road campus in Alna. This open house event is family-friendly.
