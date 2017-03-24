Juniper Hill School Spring Open House

By Anne Stires
Posted March 24, 2017, at 7:03 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Juniper Hill School, 180 Golden Ridge Road, Alna, Maine

For more information: 207-586-5711; juniperhillschool.org

Visitors are welcome to come tour the Juniper Hill School and learn more about outdoor-based education programs for children during our Open House, Saturday, April 8th from 10am-noon at our 180 Golden Ridge Road campus in Alna. This open house event is family-friendly.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. 5 UMaine women’s basketball players to transfer5 UMaine women’s basketball players to transfer
  2. LePage now backs GOP health plan, urges support from King, CollinsLePage now backs GOP health plan, urges support from King, Collins
  3. Wales man charged with using jumper cables to steal power, againWales man charged with using jumper cables to steal power, again
  4. Head of Long Creek put on leave amid ‘active investigation’Head of Long Creek put on leave amid ‘active investigation’
  5. Forbes demands we ‘stop ignoring’ this hidden gem in MaineForbes demands we ‘stop ignoring’ this hidden gem in Maine

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs