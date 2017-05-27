Junior Golf Classes Available At Hidden Meadows Golf Course

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: Hidden Meadows Golf Course, 240 W. Old Town Rd., Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-827-4779; hiddenmeadowsgolf.com
Hidden Meadows Golf Course offers summer junior golf classes for ages 5-7 and 8-18. Classes begin Tuesday, June 20th, and run throughout the middle of August.
PeeWee Golf for 5-7 years old on Tuesday mornings.
Pee Wee Golf Program features basic fundamental instruction for ages 5-7. This is a series of nine sessions that run every Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., beginning June 20th and ending August 15th. The cost is $50. Class size is limited. Instruction is provided by Class A PGA Professional Joe Perdue and his staff.
Junior Golf for 8-18 years old on Wednesday and Thursday Mornings.
These junior golf classes feature basic and intermediate instruction for ages 8-18. This is a series of 18 sessions that meets twice a week, running every Wednesday and Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., beginning June 21st and ending August 16th. An end-of-the-program tournament & barbecue is included. Awards in all age groups 8-9, 10-11, 12-14 and 15-17. The cost is $75.00. Class size is limited. Instruction is provided by Class A PGA Professional Joe Perdue and his staff.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →