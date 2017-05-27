Junior Golf Classes Available At Hidden Meadows Golf Course

By Joe Perdue
Posted May 27, 2017, at 8:36 a.m.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Hidden Meadows Golf Course, 240 W. Old Town Rd., Old Town, Maine

For more information: 207-827-4779; hiddenmeadowsgolf.com

Hidden Meadows Golf Course offers summer junior golf classes for ages 5-7 and 8-18. Classes begin Tuesday, June 20th, and run throughout the middle of August.

PeeWee Golf for 5-7 years old on Tuesday mornings.

Pee Wee Golf Program features basic fundamental instruction for ages 5-7. This is a series of nine sessions that run every Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., beginning June 20th and ending August 15th. The cost is $50. Class size is limited. Instruction is provided by Class A PGA Professional Joe Perdue and his staff.

Junior Golf for 8-18 years old on Wednesday and Thursday Mornings.

These junior golf classes feature basic and intermediate instruction for ages 8-18. This is a series of 18 sessions that meets twice a week, running every Wednesday and Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., beginning June 21st and ending August 16th. An end-of-the-program tournament & barbecue is included. Awards in all age groups 8-9, 10-11, 12-14 and 15-17. The cost is $75.00. Class size is limited. Instruction is provided by Class A PGA Professional Joe Perdue and his staff.

