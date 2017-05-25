June at Thompson Free Library

We’ve arrived at the crossroads of summer at the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft. So many possibilities, so many opportunities for all ages—patrons and the public—to have fun, learn something new, and engage with their community.

Thursday, June 8 from 12:30-1:30 pm our Brown Bag Lunch Series will highlight the JD Foundation. Cheryl Morin, will speak about the Abbot-based non-profit that focuses on suicide awareness, prevention and grief support. She will discuss the services, education programs, and resources that they offer.

Keith Ludden and Molly Graham, from Oral History and Folklife Research, Inc., will give a presentation on Wednesday, June 14 at 5:30 pm, explaining what oral history is, what projects they are working on, and how you can get involved. Their organization is dedicated to preserving the stories, recollections, and voices of Maine people, events, and movements. They explore history through recorded interviews that preserve personal memories and experience.

You’ll definitely want to experience the 10 cent Book Sale (proceeds go to the Friends of the Library) on Friday, June 23 from 9 am-5 pm and Saturday, June 24 (during the Whoopie Pie Festival) from 9 am-1 pm. Pick up a book (or two or four!) to read while you devour those delicious Maine treats!

“Invisible New England: The Real New England?” is the Maine Humanities Council “Let’s Talk About It” book series that kicks off on Tuesday, June 27 at 6 pm and runs every other Tuesday through August 22. Writer and poet Annaliese Jakimides is the program’s facilitator. Dorothy West’s The Living is Easy is the first read, with Maine author Elizabeth Strout’s The Burgess Boys up next, followed by three more books. Contact librarian Michelle Fagan for details or stop in to pick up your books.

Wednesday, June 28 at 10:30 am, the Children’s Summer Programs start with Chewonki’s “Biomimicry” featuring live specimens. Visit the library for a full listing of these programs.

Mark your calendars: you only have from June 27-July 1 to sign up for the Independent Summer Reading program (for ages birth to teen). Youth who participate will receive a free book at the end. Contact Michelle for more information.

This month we are fortunate to feature the artwork of Brownville artist Tara McLaughlin. Come in and enjoy her display.

There is so much going on right in our own backyard. Make the most of your time. To paraphrase Ferris Bueller: “Summer moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

For more information, please contact Thompson Free Library at 207-564-3350, df@thompson.lib.me.us, or on Facebook.

