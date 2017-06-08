June 24th Open Mic Poetry Reading in Lamoine

By Anne LaBossiere
Posted June 08, 2017, at 3:24 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lamoine Community Arts @ Lamoine-Bayside Grange, Lamoine Corner, Lamoine, ME

For more information: 2076676765

There will be an Open Mic Poetry Reading sponsored by Lamoine Community Arts on June 24th at the Lamoine-Bayside Grange in Lamoine. Participants are invited to read original works or those of a favorite poet or just listen.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Reading begins promptly at 7:00 p.m. It ends at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted.

This is hosted by Philadelphia and Lamoine poet Ms. Wynne Guglielmo. It is a program of Lamoine Community Arts. If you would like more information about this address, please contact Ms. Guglielmo at 667-5073 or 949-4609.

