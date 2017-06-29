July at Thompson Free Library

Beat the heat, escape the rain, and keep your mind active at the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft.

July is jam-packed with exciting activities for all ages, because everyone needs a little break from swimming, eating ice cream, gardening, making pies, or staring at their phones.

“Animal Habitats” will be the focus of the summer children’s program on Wednesday, July 5 at 10:30 a.m. featuring Donna Blackstone from the Appalachian Mountain Club.

On Tuesday, July 11 at 6:00 p.m. the Maine Humanities Council “Let’s Talk About It” book series called “Invisible New England: The Real New England?” will continue with a discussion (led by facilitator, writer and poet Annaliese Jakimides) of the “Burgess Boys” by Maine author Elizabeth Strout. Please contact librarian Michelle Fagan if you need any of the books in this series.

L.C. Bates Museum from Good Will-Hinckley presents “Birds and Watercolor Painting” at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12 as part of the children’s summer program series.

Our Brown Bag Lunch Series continues on Thursday, July 13 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. with a presentation from Steve Tatko, Maine Woods Initiative Land Manager for the Appalachian Mountain Club. He will focus on their Moosehead Region property, the history of the project, and how AMC manages their 75,000 acres in Maine for forest products, bio diversity, and high quality outdoor recreation.

A library favorite, magician Conjuring Carroll, magically reappears on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. for the children’s summer program series.

Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. the Let’s Talk About It series meets to discuss the autobiographical novel, “The Family,” written by David Plante.

Belfast musician Jennifer Armstrong brings her bango and fiddle to entertain the kids on Wednesday, July 26 at 10:30 a.m. with music about books and summer.

Whatever your motivation or purpose—whether practical, educational, or playful—the library is a great summer day destination.

For more information, please contact Thompson Free Library at 207-564-3350, df@thompson.lib.me.us, or on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →