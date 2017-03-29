July ART Walk Bar Harbor

Friday, July 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: ART Walk Bar Harbor, Venues all over Downtown Bar Harbor, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-9428; artwalkbarharbor.com
July 7th – First Friday Art Walk “Fireworks to Artworks” 6 – 9 p.m. downtown Bar Harbor. Begin and end the week with a bang enjoying a community-wide downtown Bar Harbor event focusing on the arts. Fine craft, wall art, music, theater, glass, jewelry, and fiber arts. Pick up your walking map at the Chamber of Commerce visitor centers, most lodging establishments, all participating venues or download at www.artwalkbarharbor.com Follow the ART Walk flags.
