July ART Walk Bar Harbor

By Bar Harbor ART
Posted March 29, 2017, at 11:43 a.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: ART Walk Bar Harbor, Venues all over Downtown Bar Harbor, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-9428; artwalkbarharbor.com

July 7th – First Friday Art Walk “Fireworks to Artworks” 6 – 9 p.m. downtown Bar Harbor. Begin and end the week with a bang enjoying a community-wide downtown Bar Harbor event focusing on the arts.  Fine craft, wall art, music, theater, glass, jewelry, and fiber arts.  Pick up your walking map at the Chamber of Commerce visitor centers, most lodging establishments, all participating venues or download at www.artwalkbarharbor.com Follow the ART Walk flags.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Husson student charged with gross sexual assault in Old Town
  2. LePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into lawLePage seeks to lock tougher welfare rules into law
  3. Belfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light poleBelfast chase ends after car rams police SUVs, crashes into light pole
  4. Lincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUILincoln Academy administrator arrested for OUI
  5. Maine’s new opiate limits could be targeted in lawsuitMaine’s new opiate limits could be targeted in lawsuit

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs