Julie Freund ’81: New Work

Location: Maine College of Art, Charles Thomas Gallery, 522 Congress St., Portland, ME
For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu
Through April 12, 2017, Monday – Friday, 9am-5pm
Freund’s paintings are “love letters to the Maine coast,” specifically familiar bodies of water near where she lives. They speak to the passage of time, the ebb and flow of the tides, seasonal shifts and the light that changes each day. Freund is especially drawn to the dynamic tension created where the land meets the sea. This new body of work captures her intense passion for color relationships, both bold and subtle. As she notes, “the colors of the water shift a thousand times during a painting session due to the light, tide, and my ability to perceive them.”
