Julie Dawson Williams Named 2017 REALTOR of the Year

BREWER – Julie Dawson Williams, broker with ERA Dawson Bradford Co. REALTORS in Bangor, was named 2017 REALTOR of the Year Tuesday, May 9th, by the Greater Bangor Association of REALTORS.

Linda Gardiner, broker with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/The Masiello Group, and previous recipient of the award, made the announcement at the Greater Bangor Association’s May Membership Meeting at Jeff’s Catering.

The REALTOR of the Year award is designed to recognize a candidate that exemplifies the spirit of the REALTOR community and the real estate profession. It is someone who participates on the local, state and national levels’ REALTOR boards committees and organizations. The candidate must also be an active participant in civic and community organizations, volunteering their time setting an example for others through their generosity and leadership. And, they must demonstrate to the general public, the work done by REALTORS.

In her remarks about Williams, Gardiner said this year’s award recipient “has certainly met all those criteria. She has served on the local and state boards, through the local Board of Directors, and the legislative subcommittee. She has served at the state level as a MAR Director at Large and through the Board of Directors for Maine Real Estate Information Systems (MREIS).”

Williams has served the community as a member of the Bangor Planning Board, a Penobscot Theatre board member, a commissioner on the Bangor Historic Preservation Commission, and as a past president and committee member of Fusion, a young professional networking group. “She has been an exemplary and visible presence in the community, demonstrating the civic commitment of REALTORS,” Gardiner said.

In addition to being a mother of two young boys and owning and operating ERA Dawson Bradford Co., Williams is the 2017 President of the Greater Bangor Association of REALTORS.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →