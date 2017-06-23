JUDY PANCOAST Returns to Waterville!!

By Sarah Taylor
Posted June 23, 2017, at 2:45 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5978

Waterville’s own songwriter Judy Pancoast returns with songs and stories for kids and their grownups!!

Pancoast was nominated in 2011 for a Grammy for Best Children’s Album for her “Weird Things are Everywhere! A Reading Road Trip with Judy Pancoast” CD. She was born and raised in Waterville, Maine, but her music has taken her to 49 states and several foreign countries

This event is free, and open to the public. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Lincoln man dies while working with explosives in his basement
  2. Lincoln man, 67, dies making explosives to ‘blow up tree stumps’
  3. To break budget stalemate, holdout House GOP offers $125 million in education fundingTo break budget stalemate, holdout House GOP offers $125 million in education funding
  4. Susan Collins may decide fate of GOP’s health care billSusan Collins may decide fate of GOP’s health care bill
  5. Coast Guard: Kayaker found safe hours after search was called off

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs