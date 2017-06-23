JUDY PANCOAST Returns to Waterville!!

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5978
Waterville’s own songwriter Judy Pancoast returns with songs and stories for kids and their grownups!!
Pancoast was nominated in 2011 for a Grammy for Best Children’s Album for her “Weird Things are Everywhere! A Reading Road Trip with Judy Pancoast” CD. She was born and raised in Waterville, Maine, but her music has taken her to 49 states and several foreign countries
This event is free, and open to the public. For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org.
