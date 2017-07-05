Community

Judith Sloan’s ‘Off the Record: Between a Laugh and a Hard Place’ at Brunswick church

Posted July 05, 2017, at 10:17 a.m.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, One Middle St., Brunswick, Maine

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Judith Stone’s stories of migration, refuge and finding a home in “Off the Record: Between a Laugh and a Hard Place,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, One Middle St. Co-sponsored by UU church in Brunswick and Beth Israel Congregation in Bath. $20 at the door, $16 in advance at http://july27judithsloan.bpt.me .

 

