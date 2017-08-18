Journalistic Ethics Panel

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
– The Blue Hill Public Library will present a panel discussion on journalistic ethics and the current state of the industry on Thursday August 31st at 6:30 PM. Three panelists with extensive experience in journalism will field questions about how things work in a newsroom, how decisions are made about what stories to cover, what ethical standards they employ, and what they do to try to avoid biased reporting. There will be several prepared questions to start the discussion, and then questions will be invited from the audience.
Panelists will include: Nat Barrows, publisher and editor at Penobscot Bay Press, which publishes three newspapers on the Blue Hill Peninsula; Joshua Moore, executive editor at Pine Tree Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service of the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting dedicated to investigative journalism that holds Maine state government and institutions accountable; and Brooklin-based journalist Judy Mathewson, who worked as a reporter in the Washington, D.C. bureau of Bloomberg News and helped cover the Enron scandal, the September 11 attacks, and the Martha Stewart insider trading case.
The discussion will be moderated by Assistant Director of the library, Hannah Cyrus. This event is free, and open to everyone. For more information contact the library at 374-5515.
