Joseph Kalichstein plays Beethoven

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 07, 2017, at 1:41 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Crooker Theater, Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/festival-friday-joseph-kalichstein/

The season closes with a splendid flourish, filling the stage with musicians. Bach’s exhilarating Brandenburg Concerto blends orchestral richness, chamber music intimacy, and soloistic flair into a work that is as fun to play as it is to watch. June Han returns to the stage to share English composer Arnold Bax’s Quintet, and the great Joseph Kalichstein directs and interprets Beethoven’s final magisterial piano concerto, a work he first performed in 1970 and has been performing around the world ever since.

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G Major, BWV 1048

Linda Lee, Jennifer Gersten, Misha Vayman, violin • SoHui Yun, Kunjing Dai, Phillip Ying, viola • So Sugiyama, Roberto Arundale, David Ying, cello • Tao Lin, harpsichord

ARNOLD BAX

Quintet for Harp and Strings

June Han, harp • Nelson Lee, Megan Freivogel, violin • Ivo-Jan van der Werff, viola • Ahrim Kim, cello

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN

Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Major, Op. 73 “Emperor”

Joseph Kalichstein, piano and conductor • Festival Orchestra

