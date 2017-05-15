Jonesport-Beals High School Announces Class Parts for 2017

Tyler Sprowl
Barbie Cirone | BDN
Tyler Sprowl
Jadah Alley
Barbie Cirone | BDN
Jadah Alley
By Barbie Cirone
Posted May 15, 2017, at 12:44 p.m.

The Faculty and Administration of Jonesport-Beals High School proudly announce the class parts for the school year 2016-17.

Valedictorian is Tyler Sprowl, son of Jessica and Daniel Harden of Beals and Sherwood “Bud” Sprowl of Roque Bluffs. Tyler is a member of the National Honor Society. He has participated in the Upward Bound Program throughout his high school years. He has also been a very active member of the drama productions. Tyler plans to attend the Worcester Polytechnic Institute and study in the field interactive media and game design.

Salutatorian is Jadah Alley, daughter of Lacee Johnson of Jonesport. Jadah is a member of the National Honor Society. She has been actively involved with her class, as well as student council.Jadah has participated Volleyball, Basketball and Softball. Jadah plans to attend the University of Maine at Machias in the biology program.

The class history will be given by Linda Johnson, daughter of Sherry and Milton Johnson of Jonesport; the class prophecy by Joseph McDonald, son of Belinda and Joseph McDonald of Jonesport; the class will by Douglas Hinkley, the son of Heidi and William Hinkley of Jonesport; the class gifts by Krysten Robinson and Camryn Thistlewood. Krysten is the daughter of Andrea and Robert Robinson of Addison. Camryn is the daughter of Kelly and Steven Thistlewood of Jonesport.

